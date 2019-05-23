Police involved in standoff at northwest Calgary home

Police are currently involved in a standoff at a northwest Calgary home.

Police responded to a "domestic call" at a home in Panorama Hills around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

An armoured unit was among the dozens of vehicles camped out on what is typically a quiet, suburban street as of 8:30 p.m.

Police are sharing few details, but say there's no risk to the community and it may take "some time" before the incident is resolved.