Skip to Main Content
Police involved in standoff at northwest Calgary home
Calgary·New

Police involved in standoff at northwest Calgary home

Police are currently involved in a standoff at a northwest Calgary home.

Officers responded to a domestic call around 5 p.m. Wednesday

CBC News ·
Police responded to a domestic call at a home in Panorama Hills Wednesday evening. (Lucie Edwardson/CBC)

Police are currently involved in a standoff at a northwest Calgary home.

Police responded to a "domestic call" at a home in Panorama Hills around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

An armoured unit was among the dozens of vehicles camped out on what is typically a quiet, suburban street as of 8:30 p.m.

Police are sharing few details, but say there's no risk to the community and it may take "some time" before the incident is resolved.

With files from Dave Will

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|