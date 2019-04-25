Calgary police seek assistance in search for missing antiques

If you happen to come across an upright Blackfoot headdress, a pair of vintage boxing gloves, or an old East Wildcats hockey jersey, the Calgary police would like to hear from you.

That's because they're hoping to find some missing family antiques that were stolen March 30 from a storage facility in the 300 block of 28th Street N.E.

Around 10 p.m. that Saturday night, a thief or thieves broke into a storage facility and left with approximately $20,000 worth of personal property belonging to a family moving out of the province.

A search by investigators for CCTV footage showing the theft was unsuccessful.

Among the missing items are wooden chests containing family journals in black cloth notebooks, Second World War school notebooks, a number of antique books from the early 20th century and magazines from the 1940s.

A pair of vintage boxing gloves was stolen from the storage facility, Calgary police say. (Submitted by Calgary Police Service)

Also missing are silver wedding chalices, and in addition to the Blackfoot headdress, other Indigenous artifacts including a peace pipe in the shape of a horse head, as well as assorted neck and wrist jewellery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or going to the Calgary Crime Stoppers website.