Calgary man wanted on string of domestic charges including kidnapping, robbery

Calgary police are looking for a 27-year-old Calgary man facing a string of domestic-related charges including kidnapping and robbery.

Calgary police said a domestic incident occurred at a residence in the southeast community of Riverbend on Monday, at approximately 6 a.m.

"It is believed a man assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with, robbed her, and then forced her and her roommate into a vehicle belonging to someone else in the residence before driving away," police said in a release.

Police believe the suspect, Christopher Andrew Munro, then drove the pair to Lincoln Park before telling them to get out of the vehicle, a grey 2006 Ford Focus, and driving away.

The woman was left with minor injuries while the roommate was not injured, police said.

Munro faces charges of kidnapping, uttering threats, intimidation, robbery and theft of a vehicle, among others.

He's described as white, five feet 10 inches tall with brown hair, possibly dyed blond, a slim build and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Munro's location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.