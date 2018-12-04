Skip to Main Content
Police officer hits elderly pedestrian in downtown Calgary
On-duty officer was driving an unmarked car when collision happened

Sarah Rieger · CBC News
The Calgary Police Service's collision reconstruction unit responds to the scene where an officer in an unmarked car hit an elderly pedestrian. (Tiphanie Roquette/Radio-Canada)

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty police officer in downtown Calgary.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the senior was hit by an unmarked police car at Ninth Avenue and Second Street S.W., police said.

The man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The Calgary Police Service said its reconstruction unit was at the scene and the director of law enforcement was being notified to establish what next steps should be taken regarding the officer.

