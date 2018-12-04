Police officer hits elderly pedestrian in downtown Calgary

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty police officer in downtown Calgary.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the senior was hit by an unmarked police car at Ninth Avenue and Second Street S.W., police said.

The man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The Calgary Police Service said its reconstruction unit was at the scene and the director of law enforcement was being notified to establish what next steps should be taken regarding the officer.