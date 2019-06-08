Police ID, uniforms and body armour stolen from officer's southwest Calgary home

Calgary police say military medals as well as police body armour, uniforms, badges and ID were stolen Friday from an officer's southwest Calgary home.

Police said it's believed the suspects got into home through a basement window.

The items that were stolen are:

A Calgary police patrol uniform.

A public safety unit uniform (a grey jumpsuit with a police crest).

Calgary police badges.

A Calgary police warrant ID card.

Body armour.

Police and military challenge coins.

Medals.

If a driver gets pulled over by someone who appears to be a police officer, police say drivers have a right to ask for picture ID and badge.

Police said most traffic stops are done in marked vehicles or unmarked vehicles by police officers dressed in full uniform, and that if a driver isn't sure about someone pulling them over they should call 911.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the stolen items is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.