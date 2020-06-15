Police issue Canada-wide warrants for suspect in Calgary restaurant shooting

Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man in connection to a shooting at a Sunalta restaurant on May 31.

Investigators have identified Abbullahai Abdullahi, 19, as a suspect in the shooting, but have been unable to locate him. Abdullahi is now wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, as well as five additional weapons offensives.

Calgary police responded to a shooting at a restaurant in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue S.W. around 4 p.m. on May 31. One victim was shot in the restaurant, receiving non-life-threatening injuries. Shots were also fired into the adjacent alley. The gunman fled the scene in a light-green Ford Fusion.

Police do not believe the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abdullahi is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or submitting a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.