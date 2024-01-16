Suspect found dead after homicide in front of Calgary school, police say

A suspect sought in connection to the death of a woman outside a southwest Calgary elementary school on Tuesday morning has been found deceased nearby, according to police.

One woman was declared dead outside John Costello Catholic School in a homicide that is believed to be domestic in nature, investigators say.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Calgary police responded to reports of an incident outside the school, located in southwest community of Strathcona Park.

Police were seeking a white Honda CRV in connection to the incident. They later said the suspect was located nearby and was deceased.

"One elementary school and one preschool were put into lockdown as a precaution, and parents of the students have been notified. It is not believed any staff or students were at risk at any time," reads a police news release sent after 11:30 a.m.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident to investigate and speak with witnesses.

Calgary police say they will not be releasing the identity of the deceased, even post-autopsy, in order to protect the privacy of the family.

A statement from the Calgary Catholic School District says that, in response to a critical incident that happened before classes began, John Costello Catholic School is closed today, but classes are anticipated to resume Wednesday.

"The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) is praying for all those involved in a critical incident that happened this morning prior to the start of classes," the district said in a statement.

Police say the victim assistance support team is heading to the scene for anyone who may have been affected by the incident.

"This was a very traumatic event that occurred in a public place," reads the news release.

More to come.