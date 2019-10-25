Police investigating fatal stabbing in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found dead as the result of a stabbing early Friday morning.

Police said they responded at approximately 2:45 a.m. to a residence located near the southwest communities of Marda Loop and Bankview.

When emergency crews arrived at the fourplex-style home, they found the woman dead in the front yard.

Police said the attack was not random.

Officers taped off the residence while tactical officers and the canine unit blocked off the area.

They were not able to locate a suspect, initially asking those in the area to be cautious.

But police said they later arrested a male suspect in downtown Calgary around 5 a.m.

No further information was released by police.