Police investigating break-ins at thrift store and ice cream shop

Calgary police are investigating two separate break-in incidents that took place in the early morning Friday and Saturday.

The first incident, which took place at the Junk In The Trunk thrift store early Friday, saw an individual attempt to enter the business using a large rock.

"I started going through the video footage and could see what this person had done," owner Margaret Francis said. "They had parked in the alley, walked around the building and tried to throw a rock through our front door. The rock rebounded, just about took his head off."

Security footage revealed an individual attempting to enter Junk In The Trunk by throwing a large stone through the store's front door. (Helen Pike)

Unable to get through the front door, the individual then smashed a window and entered the store that way, Francis said.

Francis said the individual made off with a few items from the thrift store and a small float of cash, but the larger costs to the business will be replacing the front window.

"The impact is, this business operates at a loss or close to breaking even," she said. "Even an expense of having the windows replaced, even if it's a five hundred dollar deductible, that has a huge impact. It's something that we can't afford."

Police said the incident remained under investigation.

Second break-in

Calgary police are also investigating an incident that took place at Scrollio Rolled Ice Cream, located the intersection of 17th Avenue and 10th Street S.W.

Police said glass was found outside and inside the shop, with a patio chair found outside the shop that was likely used to break the glass.

Mohammad Alwarraq, the store's owner, said the incident was devastating given a recent downturn in business related to 17th Avenue construction.

Security camera footage provided by Scrollio show two individuals alleged to have broken into the ice cream store early Saturday morning. Owner Mohammad Alwarraq said he was offering a $2,000 reward for information which led to their arrest. (Scrollio Rolled Ice Cream)

"We've paid out of pockets just to stay alive. And then this happens. It's been a very bad summer," he said.

Alwarraq said the individuals stole a sum of cash from the till and took a safe with them after realizing they could not open it.