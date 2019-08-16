Police dog bites officer during response to break-and-enter attempt in northwest Calgary

Calgary police say an officer was bitten by a police dog during a response to a break-and-enter attempt in the northwest community of Panorama Hills on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Panatella Boulevard N.W. at 1:20 p.m. on reports of an attempted break and enter at an occupied home, police said in a news release.

The incident drew a large response, including several units, a police helicopter and the canine unit.

In the release, police described the officer's wounds as due to "unintentional contact" with the dog.

The bitten officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two suspected offenders were taken into custody. Police said one of them was also taken to hospital after being Tasered.