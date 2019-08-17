Police charge Calgarian who intentionally licked hands before touching pharmacy items

Calgary police say seven people have been issued a summons under the Public Health Act or slapped with criminal charges in incidents related to COVID-19.

Officers charged a person with assault for intentionally coughing in another person's face following an altercation at a grocery store on March 26.

On April 8, a person was charged with mischief and ticketed under the Public Health Act after a verbal altercation led to the person licking their hands and touching items in a pharmacy.

Three people were arrested in a stolen vehicle on Sunday, and they were ticketed for not following physical distancing rules, as well as charged with theft, possession of heroin and breach of a court order.

Police did not describe the incidents that led to the two additional Public Health tickets.

In Wednesday's update, police also said officers have seen an upswing in domestic violence calls but said most are verbal, not physical, disputes.

Residential break-and-enters are down but there has been an increase in business property crimes, and police said more resources are being moved into those areas in response.

There are also no new confirmed COVID-19 cases among Calgary Police Service officers, after one was reported on Saturday.