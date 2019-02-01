Police charge Calgary man in string of ATM thefts after wide-ranging investigation
Stolen ATM machines recovered at residence
Police have arrested a Calgary man in connection with a string of ATM thefts that began in December and stretched across southern Alberta.
Guy Stewart, 48, was arrested Thursday and is facing 39 charges related to the thefts, including break and enter to a business, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.
A search warrant helped recover the stolen ATMs at a residence, police said.
"This investigation resulted from old-fashioned police work, lots of hours and communication amongst several different detachments" says Corporal Jared Spencer of the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team, which partnered with Calgary police to conduct a lengthy, multi-jurisdiction investigation.
The wide-ranging thefts took place in Calgary, Airdrie, Irricana, Beiseker, Three Hills, Okotoks, Crossfield, Strathmore and Chestermere.
A police Criminal Intelligence Coordinator, Airdrie police and the victims themselves were also involved in bringing the case together, police said in a statement.
Stewart remains in custody. He will make a provincial court appearance in Calgary on Feb. 6.
