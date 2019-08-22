Someone is leaving poisoned food in a northwest Calgary green space
Calgary police are investigating after poisoned food and other substances were left in a green space in Evanston in the city’s far northwest.
Officers trying to determine intention of the incidents
The suspicious substances were found next to Evanston Square on Aug. 15, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 after calls from the public.
Substances from each incident were tested by the Calgary Fire Department's hazardous materials team and determined to be poisonous, police said in a release.
"Police continue to investigate and are trying to determine the intention of the incidents," the release said.
Police are reminding Calgarians that pest issues should be handled by pest control professionals.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.
