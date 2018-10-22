Non-profit pushes for Calgary to ban plastic bags

A Calgary non-profit is ramping up efforts to have plastic bags banned in the city, as part of a greater effort to eliminate single-use plastic waste.

"I want a future and we only have one planet," said 12-year-old Ryland Chisholm, at the first public event for Plastic Free YYC last week.

The non-profit has collected more than 15,000 signatures on a petition to city hall, asking for Calgary to follow in Fort McMurray, Montreal and Victoria's footsteps and ban single-use plastic bags.

Attendee Leanne Michie said ever since Calgary's composting program began, it's made her more conscious of how much plastic is filling up her black bin.

"Everything in my garbage can now is plastic. So that was really front and centre for me," she said.

And bags are just the beginning.

Isabelle Couture, the non-profit's co-founder, said the group runs a four-week challenge which pushes people to reduce consumption of certain single-use plastic items.

"We typically address the big four which are straws, coffee cups, bottles and plastic bags. So we really encourage them to look at their consumption of plastics and try to make simple changes and change those habits in their day to day lives," Couture said.

Impact of plastic on Alberta ecosystems

She said one of the reasons it's so important for Calgarians to be mindful of their consumption habits is because there's little data on the extent of plastic pollution in the prairies.

"When you think about the plastic-free movement, it is very much concentrated on the coasts, about the oceans and the turtles. Everyone has seen the video of the turtle with the straw up its nose," Couture said.

"We don't think so much about the impact here, but we've seen it — all of us going [to] the mountains, the Rockies, or walking by the Bow River. You will see those plastic items."

Plastic Free YYC is challenging people to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic items, like straws. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Michie said she's run into some roadblocks in Calgary while trying to reduce her consumption. For example, going to multiple grocery stores to find ones that let her bring her own containers or that use less plastic packaging.

"I know other communities have a lot better accessibility for markets like that, and that would be awesome to see in Calgary."

Couture said people don't need to worry about going entirely plastic free, but should start instead with a focus on making more sustainable choices — like bringing their own coffee mug or carrying a cloth tote to the grocery store.

"There is no rush for people to go full on plastic free either. We want to take everyone where they're at on their sustainability journey and take their time as they go through it."

The City of Calgary has yet to seriously look at bringing in a plastic bag ban, but it is studying ways to reduce waste from single-use items.

With files from Anis Heydari.