6-year-old's letter prompts Ramada to stop using plastic dishes

Six-year-old Ellie O'Hara was shocked to see plastic cups, plates and cutlery going into the garbage at a Ramada hotel breakfast buffet in Olds, so she decided to do something about it.

She sat down and printed a letter on the hotel's own letterhead, asking them to make a change.

"To the hotel," she wrote in her careful, large block printing.

"Why can't you think about Mother Earth? Pretty please could you use reusable plates and cups for breakfast? From Ellie O'Hara."

The Calgary family, who had stopped in Olds due to treacherous winter road conditions, carried on the next day on their way to Edmonton.

Ellie's dad Ryan was shocked to receive a call from a Ramada Hotels Alberta spokesperson. The spokesperson said the hotel chain had taken Ellie's letter to heart and would be phasing out the use of plastic dishes at breakfast, and rolling out that plan in their hotels across southern Alberta.

"She had initially thought, she's just a kid and that it wouldn't have any input and it wouldn't matter. But I think she realized that kids as well as adults have a voice and it's kind of up to you to use it," Ryan O'Hara said. "And she realized there was an impact in her speaking what she thought and sharing that with the hotel chain."

Ellie, along with her dad, spoke to the Calgary Eyeopener.

"So at breakfast there wasn't reusable plates and cups, and at the end of breakfast, I thought about it. 'How come they don't use reusable plates. It could go into the garbage land, and in the ocean, and the animals could get sick. So I said to my mom and dad, 'Can I write a letter?'

"But I really didn't think that it was going to work, of sending a letter from the kid instead of a grownup. But then one day, my dad came home from work and he told me he got a call from the boss of so many hotels, and then he said that they are going to use reusable plates at all of them that he owned."

Ryan O'Hara clarified that he heard from a Ramada spokesperson, not an owner. But it was a message he was happy to pass along to his daughter.

"When you see those things from kids, it's sometimes the nudge that you need to get going on things and sometimes puts a bit more attention on it, O'Hara said.

He added it likely makes more sense financially for the hotel to use reusable dishes.

"That one may be kind of a logical one from a cost standpoint, that they could reuse plates and perhaps save some money rather than purchasing disposable things all the time," he said.

"In the end, hopefully that is something that they are able to implement and she can feel that she did maybe make a little bit of a difference there."

