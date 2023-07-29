6 dead after small plane crashes in Kananaskis Country

Six people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday night in the mountains west of Calgary.

RCMP said five passengers and one pilot were onboard the aircraft, which had left Springbank Airport near Calgary around 9:30 p.m. en route to Salmon Arm, B.C., for a church function. Crews found the plane Saturday morning roughly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

Staff Sgt. Ryan R.J. Singleton said there were no survivors. The victims' names were not released.



The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.



Earlier story:



Officials are investigating a late night plane crash in Kananaskis Country involving several people.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a release Saturday that it deployed a team of investigators to Kananaskis Village for what they're calling an accident involving a Piper PA32.

Liam MacDonald, a TSB spokesperson, said that the small plane departed from Springbank Airport near Calgary on Friday night, was reported overdue and later located roughly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

Several people were on the plane, MacDonald said.

EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux said there were no patients transported from the scene, which will "require much more intensive investigation from Transportation Safety officials and RCMP."

He said EMS was not able to confirm the number of occupants or the condition of any of the people aboard the aircraft.

He said the location of the scene is over a wide zone near the Kananaskis Village area.

Parking at the nearby Heart Creek Day Use Area is unavailable, Alberta Parks posted citing an "ongoing incident."

Kananaskis Village is located roughly 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

