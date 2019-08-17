2 seriously injured in small plane crash near Black Diamond, Alta.

A small plane crashed near Black Diamond, Alta., Saturday morning.

Chris Krepski with the Transportation Safety Board says between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m., a Cessna 305 with two people aboard crashed in a field.

RCMP said in an emailed release that the plane took off from a rural landing strip and was headed to High River.

The crash happened near 114th Street and 434th Avenue, about four kilometres southeast of town.

Krepski said TSB will not be deploying investigators, but is gathering information about the crash.

EMS spokesperson Adam Loria said two adult men were transported to hospital.

The passenger was taken by ground amulance and the pilot, 67, by STARS air ambulance.

Both had serious injuries but are in stable condition.

This crash comes just a few weeks after a mid-air collision between a glider and a tow plane near Black Diamond killed a gliding instructor and his student.

The cause of this crash is not yet known.

Black Diamond is located about 40 kilometres south of Calgary.