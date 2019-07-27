Two people are dead after a glider and another aircraft collided in mid-air, south of Calgary on Friday.

Alberta Health Services EMS say they responded to a call near Black Diamond, a community some 40 kilometres south of the city, just after 4 p.m. MT.

A single-engine "tow plane" had struck a glider, causing the latter to crash, officials said.

Both individuals died at the scene.

"It was a glider and it collided mid-air with a tow plane. The tow plane did not crash, the glider did crash," according to Cpl. Laurel Scott, a spokesperson for RCMP.

Scott said RCMP officers are interviewing people at the scene and will be there until a team from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) arrives on Saturday. The RCMP forensic investigation unit is also the scene.

Scott was unable to confirm how many people were involved in the crash.

The TSB said the tow plane was a Cessna 182 Skylane.