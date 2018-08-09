Pinty's chicken products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Health Canada says a brand of prepared poultry products is recalling a line of chicken strips due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall affects Pinty's Delicious Foods Inc.'s Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Strips with best before dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 15, 2018, with the UPC code of 69094 62401.

The strips were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Products contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, Health Canada warns. Anyone who finds this product in their homes should throw it away or return it to the store.

The recall was triggered by test results by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, although no illness has been reported in connection to this recall.

Symptoms can include vomiting, fever and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.