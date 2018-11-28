Piikani Nation holds referendum on leasing land for commercial development

The Piikani Nation is holding a referendum today on a bid to free up a swath of reserve land — roughly equivalent to 19 Canadian football fields — for a gas station and other commercial development to bring in new revenues and create jobs.

It's among several recent proposals by Alberta First Nations to set aside land for new business, but they've often been met with opposition.

On the Piikani Nation, the bid would designate about 15 hectares of land along Highway 3 near Brocket for commercial leasing. Federal rules would allow non-members to seek leases if the proposal gets the green light, but the current chief and council are considering a gas station, convenience store and artisan retail space that would be owned by a Piikani company.

The Piikani Nation has proposed to set aside 15 hectares (38 acres) of land along Highway 3, outlined in green, for commercial development. (Piikani Nation)

Some members say they welcome the jobs and economic boost that would come with new businesses. Others say they're voting No because they're nervous about the band leasing land for 45 years. They're concerned the chief and council are holding the vote in the final weeks of their term before elections in January.

Profits would flow to band, chief says

Chief Stanley Grier, who is up for re-election, said the referendum vote is happening today, not for political reasons, but to help the band meet a Dec. 7 deadline for federal funding applications to help pay for the project.

"This isn't an end run for this term of council," Grier said. "Why wouldn't a progressive First Nation pursue federal dollars to benefit our people and create jobs?"

Grier said a steady stream of transport trucks and other vehicles routinely passes the reserve on Highway 3, but the First Nation doesn't have a gas station or other retailers to attract those travellers. He said a Piikani company would own the new businesses, with all profits flowing to the band.

Piikani Nation Chief Stanley Grier says he's committed to having a band company own the project, but he notes a future chief and council could lease out land to an outside company. (Reid Southwick/CBC)

Grier said the development would create up to 24 jobs.

"The land is and always will remain under Piikani Nation reserve status," he said.

Blood Tribe vote passed by one ballot

Other First Nations have recently held similar votes. A referendum on the Blood Tribe, held in the spring, passed by just one ballot. It authorized a band organization to oversee a 99-year lease on 23 hectares of land and sign joint ventures with businesses, including outsiders, to open new commercial or industrial operations.

In October, members of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation defeated a proposed land designation deal that would have freed up 3,000 hectares — roughly equivalent to the size of Cochrane — for commercial development.

On the Piikani Nation, Terry Provost said he believes the band would be well-served by new jobs, but he worries what would happen if the businesses fail.

"Is the bank going to be in charge of it after that, and is it going to be sold to the highest bidder, which could be anyone?" he said.

Terry Provost, a Piikani Nation member, plans to vote No in the referendum.

Provost said the Piikani Nation has long seen its territory shrink, dating back to the signing of Treaty 7 in 1877, and he worries about putting more land at risk. He plans to vote No.

"We have a small land base and we do have a population that is growing," he said.

Grier said if Piikani members see the economic benefits of the proposal and approve the land designation, he would remain committed to having a Piikani company own the development.

But he said a future chief and council could lease the land to non-members.

A single polling station at the Piikani Multipurpose Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.