Major crimes investigating after man found dead on Piikani First Nation
RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found dead in his home on Piikani First Nation on Friday.
Autopsy didn't determine cause of death
RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found dead in his Piikani First Nation home on Friday.
An autopsy was carried out on the 39-year-old's body on Monday at the chief medical examiner's office in Calgary, but the manner of death was not immediately determined, police said.
The chief medical examiner continues to investigate.
Major crimes are interviewing residents on the First Nation to gather more information.
Piikani First Nation is located south of Calgary.
