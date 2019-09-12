Growth in number of Canadian physicians surpasses growth of population: CIHI

Canada's doctor supply continues to grow faster than the population, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

But, doctors say that doesn't necessarily mean undeserved communities are benefiting.

Geoff Ballinger, manager of Physician Information at CIHI says 2018 marks the 12th year in a row that Canada has experienced a growth in the number of physicians that surpasses the growth of the population.

"We have about 90,000 physicians in Canada at the moment, and just over 10,800 in Alberta," he said.

'Are they being used wisely?'

The report states that between 2014 and 2018, the Canadian population increased by 4.6 per cent, while the physician population grew by 12.5 per cent.

And, while it's good news that there are more people becoming physicians, that doesn't mean rural, Indigenous, or other undeserved communities are reaping the benefits either.

"Putting extra doctors into primary care is money well spent. Putting extra doctors in areas where we're already over doctored, harder to say," said Ted Jablonski, a local family physician and interim director of the Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network.

"That's where we have to be very very careful. If we do feel we have extra, where are they going and are they being used wisely?"

Dr. Ted Jablonski says it's important to make sure physicians are being used wisely.

Opportunitites to 'optimize' use of physicians

Ballinger says CIHI found that in Alberta only seven per cent of physicians are considered to be practicing in rural areas.

"That's just a little lower than the national average which is about just under eight per cent," he said.

"I would suspect that there are probably some opportunities to help to try to optimize the number of physicians in rural areas in Alberta and across the country."

Jablonski agrees.

"We have to be very conscious of our money at times it's financially tight — money is tight."

He says if we're adding more doctors, which is generally a good thing for the population, that we're using them in the right areas.

"That they're making efficiencies, that our money being spent to pay our doctors is actually reaping benefit to our patients and to our health as a province," he said.

This is the twelfth year in a row Canada has experienced a growth in the physician population, according to CIHI. (CIHI)

Girl Power

The report also details how physician population demographics are changing.

It says there are now more female physicians in Canada than ever before, and that over the last five years the number of female physicians in the workforce has increased by 21 per cent.

During the same time period, the number of male physicians increased by only seven per cent.

"I think it's just partially explained by women are entering into many more of the STEM professions," said Ballinger. "And I think the same is holding true for the medical profession as well."

And, Jablonski says it's been a good thing for everyone in the industry.

"I think it's been a very positive trend. I think it's been very healthy for the profession to be a doctor. It's made it a better working environment for all of us and I think it's been very very good for patients."