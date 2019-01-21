Your amazing photos of the lunar eclipse and super blood wolf moon

It won't happen again for two years.

The moon, Earth and sun came together to create the only lunar eclipse 2019 will see — and it was a super blood wolf moon to boot.

Watch a timelapse of the event from CBC's own Monty Kruger:

So what is a super blood wolf moon? The "super" references the size, which was bigger in the sky thanks to the moon's close orbit, while "blood" refers to the ruddy colour. Full moons in January are also refered to as wolf moons in folklore.

The moon was completed covered by the Earth's shadow — it's called totality when that happens — for an hour on Sunday evening.

Photographers in North and South America — professionals and amateurs alike — got outside, set up tripods and shot some amazing images.

CBC Calgary asked our followers what they captured, and they stepped up with these submissions.

From around our city, province and even as far as Mexico, you shared your images. Here's a sampling of them.

Calgary resident Celina Vides took this shot from Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Submitted by Celina Vides)

Michael Welter took this shot from the Point McKay area of northwest Calgary. (Submitted by Michael Welter)

Alberto Vides shot these images from McKenzie Towne in Calgary's southeast. (Submitted by Alberto Vides)

Clint Zaniewicz shared this shot from the hamlet of Tomahawk, Alta., about 35 kilometres northeast of Drayton Valley. (Submitted by Clint Zaniewicz)

Another shot from Playa del Carmen, Mexico, shared by Celina Vides. (Submitted by Celina Vides)

Alicia Backman-Beharry took this shot from her Silver Springs home in northwest Calgary. (Submitted by Alicia Backman-Beharry)

Here's one more shot from Celina Vides taken from Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Submitted by Celina Vides)

Have any great shots of a news event you'd like to share? We are always interested. Send them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca, tweet us at @CBCCalgary or send us a message on Facebook.