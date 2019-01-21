Skip to Main Content
Your amazing photos of the lunar eclipse and super blood wolf moon
Photos

Your amazing photos of the lunar eclipse and super blood wolf moon

It won’t happen again for two years. The moon, Earth and sun came together to create a the only lunar eclipse of 2019 on Sunday evening — and it was a super blood wolf moon to boot.

We asked, and Calgarians delivered

David Bell · CBC News ·
From around our city, province and even as far as Mexico, you shared your images of the super wolf blood moon. (Submitted by Clint Zaniewicz, left, and Alberto Vides)

It won't happen again for two years.

The moon, Earth and sun came together to create the only lunar eclipse 2019 will see — and it was a super blood wolf moon to boot. 

  • Watch a timelapse of the event from CBC's own Monty Kruger:

So what is a super blood wolf moon? The "super" references the size, which was bigger in the sky thanks to the moon's close orbit, while "blood" refers to the ruddy colour. Full moons in January are also refered to as wolf moons in folklore.

The moon was completed covered by the Earth's shadow — it's called totality when that happens — for an hour on Sunday evening.

Photographers in North and South America — professionals and amateurs alike — got outside, set up tripods and shot some amazing images.

CBC Calgary asked our followers what they captured, and they stepped up with these submissions.

From around our city, province and even as far as Mexico, you shared your images. Here's a sampling of them.

Calgary resident Celina Vides took this shot from Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Submitted by Celina Vides)
Michael Welter took this shot from the Point McKay area of northwest Calgary. (Submitted by Michael Welter)
Alberto Vides shot these images from McKenzie Towne in Calgary's southeast. (Submitted by Alberto Vides)
Clint Zaniewicz shared this shot from the hamlet of Tomahawk, Alta., about 35 kilometres northeast of Drayton Valley. (Submitted by Clint Zaniewicz)
Another shot from Playa del Carmen, Mexico, shared by Celina Vides. (Submitted by Celina Vides)
Alicia Backman-Beharry took this shot from her Silver Springs home in northwest Calgary. (Submitted by Alicia Backman-Beharry)
Here's one more shot from Celina Vides taken from Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Submitted by Celina Vides)

Have any great shots of a news event you'd like to share? We are always interested. Send them to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca, tweet us at @CBCCalgary or send us a message on Facebook.

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us