Calgarian who killed man in 2-punch fight sentenced to year in jail

A Calgary man has been sentenced to a year in jail for his role in a fatal fight outside a southeast liquor store.

Rico Properzi was sentenced to 12 months in custody and two years of probation for punching Peter Nassichuk, 37, twice during an argument in March 2016.

Nassichuk struck his head on the pavement and died weeks later.

On Wednesday, provincial court Judge Paul Mason accepted the joint submission on sentencing from prosecutor Jason Wuttunee and defence lawyer Balfour Der.

Properzi pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and remained on bail pending sentencing. He was taken into custody on Wednesday to begin serving his sentence.

On March 24, 2016, the two men were at a liquor store in the southeast when Properzi made a joke, telling the clerk to check Nassichuk's pockets after he left the store empty-handed.

Nassichuk was offended and repeatedly challenged Properzi to a fight, at one point saying, "Come on, I'll kill you," according to an agreed statement of facts.

In the parking lot, Properzi threw two punches, one of them striking Nassichuk's head as he fell onto the pavement, fracturing his skull, an injury that proved fatal.

Properzi surrendered to police five days after Nassichuk died and was charged with manslaughter.