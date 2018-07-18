Calgarian pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2-punch death outside liquor store

A 31-year-old Calgary man pleaded guilty to manslaughter after punching a stranger twice, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement, in a fight outside a liquor store two years ago.

Peter Nassichuk, 37, died several weeks after it happened on McIvor Blvd. S.E. on March 24, 2016.

Rico Properzi surrendered to police five days after Nassichuk died and was charged with manslaughter. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the dispute started after Nassichuk left the liquor store empty handed and Properzi told the clerk to check the man's pockets.



Court heard Nassichuk was offended and repeatedly challenged Properzi to a fight, at one point saying, "Come on, I'll kill you."



Properzi threw two punches, one of them striking Nassichuk's head as he fell onto the pavement, which fractured his skull, an injury that proved fatal.

No date has been set yet for Properzi's sentencing.