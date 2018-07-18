Skip to Main Content
Calgarian pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2-punch death outside liquor store

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over a fight outside a liquor store that led to the death of a 37-year-old man two years ago.

Peter Nassichuk died in 2016 after he was punched and hit his head on the pavement in Copperfield

Peter Nassichuk, left, died after he was punched and hit his head on the pavement outside a liquor store in 2016. Rico Properzi, right, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death. (Justin Coulter/Facebook )

A 31-year-old Calgary man pleaded guilty to manslaughter after punching a stranger twice, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement, in a fight outside a liquor store two years ago.

Peter Nassichuk, 37, died several weeks after it happened on McIvor Blvd. S.E. on March 24, 2016.

Rico Properzi surrendered to police five days after Nassichuk died and was charged with manslaughter. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the dispute started after Nassichuk left the liquor store empty handed and Properzi told the clerk to check the man's pockets. 

Court heard Nassichuk was offended and repeatedly challenged Properzi to a fight, at one point saying, "Come on, I'll kill you."

Properzi threw two punches, one of them striking Nassichuk's head as he fell onto the pavement, which fractured his skull, an injury that proved fatal.

No date has been set yet for Properzi's sentencing. 

