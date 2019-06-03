Trial begins in Calgary for grandfather accused of killing 5-year-old

The trial for a grandfather accused of killing his five-year-old grandson begins in Calgary Monday morning.

Allan Perdomo Lopez, 59, is charged with manslaughter in the July 2015 death of Emilio Perdomo.

Perdomo Lopez and his wife Carolina Perdomo were both to go on trial, but earlier this year her charge was stayed by prosecutor Shane Parker.

In July 2015, just months after the boy's mother sent her son from Mexico to Calgary to live with his grandparents, the five-year-old was taken to hospital unresponsive and suffering from seizures.

The couple told authorities that Emilio's injuries were the result of several accidents, including falling down stairs, falling off his bicycle, tripping over a garden box and being knocked down by the family dog, according to a document used by police to obtain a search warrant.

Emilio underwent emergency surgery but died from head injuries one week after he was brought to hospital.

The judge-alone trial is set to last four weeks.

Defence lawyer Darren Mahoney is representing Perdomo Lopez.