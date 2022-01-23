An Albertan's long-lost penpal from South Korea is hoping to reconnect — almost 50 years later

A doctor in South Korea is looking to reunite with his long-lost penpal from Alberta to whom he wrote almost 50 years ago.

When Seo Jeong Seo was in junior high school, in the late 1960s, he took part in a sister city program between Edmonton and Jinju City, in South Korea. He was paired up with Carol Baker, which led to the two writing back and forth for six years, he said.

In her last letter in 1974, Baker mentioned she was moving to Calgary to attend law school, Seo said. The two lost touch shortly after while Seo was in medical school.

"I want to know how her life has been," he said.

"I want to know if you remember me and our letters."

To help find his penpal, Seo recruited the help of his current English teacher, Steve Alexander-Larkin.

"He expressed to me a strong interest in finding her and so I put all the eggs in the basket and started shopping for a way to get in touch with her," Alexander-Larkin said.

"I am certain that she would be interested in knowing how his life turned out as well."

Seo is hoping Baker is still in Calgary and hears that he's looking to get back in touch.