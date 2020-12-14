Pembina plans $785M in capital spending for 2021, restarting work on two key projects

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is planning $785 million in capital spending next year as it moves to restart work on two key projects.

The company said Monday it will resume construction of the next phase of its Peace Pipeline expansion and go ahead with the restart of its Empress co-generation facility.

The pipeline expansion includes a new pipeline and associated infrastructure in the LaGlace-Valleyview-Fox Creek corridor in Alberta.

Pembina said the initial capacity has been reduced to 160,000 barrels per day from 240,000, however the capital cost estimate has also been revised lower, by approximately $175 million, to $775 million.

The Empress co-generation facility will use natural gas to generate up to 45 megawatts of electrical power. The project is expected to cost $120 million.

Suspends work on $4.9B joint venture with Kuwait company

Pembina also said it is suspending work on its $4.9-billion joint venture project with Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co. on an integrated propane dehydration plant and polypropylene upgrading facility.

The company said it will take a material impairment on its investment in Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Limited Partnership in its fourth quarter.

Pembina has a 50 per cent interest in the joint venture project near Edmonton designed to turn propane into plastic pellets.