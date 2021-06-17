Pembina and TC Energy team up for carbon transportation and sequestration project
Project will transport more than 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and TC Energy Corp. have announced a plan to develop a carbon transportation and sequestration system in Alberta.
The companies say the project will form the backbone of Alberta's carbon capture utilization and storage industry.
It will be capable of transporting more than 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
Pembina and TC Energy plan to retrofit existing pipelines as well as build new systems to connect the province's largest sources of industrial emissions to a sequestration location northeast of Redwater, Alta.
They say that by using existing assets it speeds up timing of the project, reduces environmental and community impacts and is cheaper.
Pembina and TC Energy hope to have the first phase to be operational as early as 2025.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?