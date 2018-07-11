82-year-old pedestrian injured by reversing taxi in Calgary parking lot

An 82-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition in hospital after being struck by a taxi as it was reversing out of a southwest Calgary parking lot.

At approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, the senior was walking in the parking lot in the 5300 block of First Street S.W., police said in a release Wednesday.

The taxi, a 2017 Toyota Prius, backed into the woman's path and nudged her, knocking her to the ground, where she struck her head.

The 47-year-old driver of the cab was not hurt.

Police did not say which company the taxi was affiliated with.

The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the traffic section at 403-567-4000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.