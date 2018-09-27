Pedestrian killed by school bus on Blood reserve
Police say the bus was travelling south on Highway 509 when it struck a man. He was rushed to hospital in Lethbridge where he died from his injuries.
Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision, police say
The Blood Tribe Police are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a school bus on the reserve Thursday morning.
Police say the bus was travelling south on Highway 509 when it struck a man near the intersection of Highway 2.
He was rushed to hospital in Lethbridge, where he died from his injuries.
The bus had no passengers at the time of the crash, police say. The driver wasn't injured.
Police are not releasing the identity of the victim but say alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.
