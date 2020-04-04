Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by elderly SUV driver in Cochrane parking lot
A 35-year-old woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by an SUV in a Cochrane, Alta., parking lot on Saturday.
Collision happened outside of No Frills at 1:45 p.m.
RCMP said at 1:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a serious collision in the parking lot of No Frills, located on Fifth Avenue.
A pedestrian had been hit by a Ford Edge SUV, driven by an 83-year-old woman, and was taken by ambulance to hospital.
The driver stayed on scene and has spoken with investigators, police said.
Police said families of both parties have been notified, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP at 403-851-8000.
