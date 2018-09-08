Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Strathmore

A pedestrian has been killed near Strathmore, Alta., after being struck by a car early Saturday.

RCMP said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Strathmore, Alta., early Saturday morning. (CBC)

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed near Strathmore, Alta., early Saturday.

RCMP said the collision happened south of the town at Township Road 240 and Highway 817 shortly after 2 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene until first responders arrived.

There was no word on whether or not charges will been laid, and RCMP have not released the name of the deceased.

