Crowchild Trail pedestrian bridge reopens

The pedestrian bridge underneath Crowchild Trail is open again after the roadway widening work being done above it kept it closed for longer than the city had anticipated.

The below-deck span over the Bow River was closed in November as work progressed on the $87-million project to improve the often-bottlenecked route above.

The original plan was for the pedestrian bridge to reopen this spring.

The city also confirmed on Friday that the pedestrian pathway north of the river, between Crowchild Trail and 14th Street N.W., has been reopened, too.

The project to widen and modernize Crowchild Trail where it crosses the river is slated for completion in the fall of 2019.

A cyclist rides along the newly reopened pedestrian bridge under Crowchild Trail on Tuesday. (CBC)

The work includes:

Adding a northbound and southbound traffic lane on Crowchild Trail between Memorial Drive and Bow Trail (an estimated two-year job).

Completing life-cycle maintenance and rehabilitation on the bridges over Memorial Drive, the Bow River and Bow Trail (an estimated two-year job).

Moving the on-ramps that lead from westbound Bow Trail/10th Avenue S.W. onto northbound Crowchild Trail to the east side of Crowchild (an estimated one-year job).

The addition of a northbound lane between Memorial Drive and Fifth Avenue N.W. and repositioning the off-ramp from northbound Crowchild to eastbound Memorial.

Related work is also planned farther to the north, including noise walls along Crowchild near 16th Avenue N.W. and a new ramp to connect westbound 16th Avenue with northbound Crowchild.