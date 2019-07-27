Canmore plugs in first electric vehicle chargers in Peaks to Prairies network

The Peaks to Prairies electric vehicle charging network is taking shape as Canmore, Alta. plugs in the first of 20 planned charger sites.

The charging network is a regional approach to building EV infrastructure across southern Alberta with a partnership between different cities and economic development groups.

The network will connect southern Alberta along major routes — from Canmore to Cardston, from Medicine Hat to Crowsnest Pass, all the way down to the Montana border.

The Canmore charger is located on 7th Street at in the Miners' Union Hall parking lot. Both a level two and a level three charger will be available there for a fee.

"We need to build the infrastructure in order to facilitate the adoption," said Lori Rissling Wynn, the sustainability coordinator with the Town of Canmore.

By supporting infrastructure development, Rissling Wynn hopes it will encourage people to make their next vehicle an electric one.

Level 2 and 3 available

The level two charger can charge at a rate of about 30 kilometres an hour, while the level three charger can juice a battery at a rate up to about 80 per cent in just over half an hour.

"The more and more infrastructure that we get to support these kinds of cars, the easier it's going to be to travel farther and farther," said Simon Orrell who lives in Canmore, and just bought a Tesla.

By the end of 2019 all 20 charging locations should be ready to go.