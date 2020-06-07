Calgary's Peace Bridge will close for 4 days for planned $80K maintenance

Calgary's Peace Bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday to undergo some planned maintenance.

The city said the work was originally planned for the end of June, but was moved up to take advantage of the fact that fewer people are using the bridge during the week.

The work will replace two expansion joints, one at either end of the bridge.

Construction will be done daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Calgary's Peace Bridge will be closed June 8-11, 2020. (The City of Calgary)

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use the Prince's Island Bridge or the LRT bridge underpass at 9A Street N.W. or the 6th Street S.W. causeway to Prince's Island as alternative routes. Detour signs will be posted.

The work is expected to cost $80,000 and is being done by city crews.

The $25-million bridge designed by Santiago Calatrava was completed in 2012. More than 6,000 people cross the bridge each day.