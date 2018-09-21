Skip to Main Content
Passenger rights advocate launches complaint, calls Swoop's baggage fees 'deceptive'
New

Passenger rights advocate launches complaint, calls Swoop's baggage fees 'deceptive'

An air passenger rights advocate has filed a regulatory complaint against Swoop Inc. claiming the new low-cost airline is unlawfully charging baggage fees.

Advocate is claiming new low-cost airline unlawfully charges baggage fees

The Canadian Press ·
Swoop is a low-cost airline with 'a la carte' service. (Shawn Benjamin/CBC)

An air passenger rights advocate has filed a regulatory complaint against Swoop Inc. claiming the new low-cost airline is unlawfully charging baggage fees.

In a complaint to the Canadian Transportation Agency, Gabor Lukacs says the commercial carrier is flouting Canadian law by failing to offer passengers a basic fare that includes a carry-on and a checked bag.

The Canada Transportation Act requires domestic airlines to offer a basic fare for travel within the country that has no restrictions with "reasonable baggage."

Airline offers 'a la carte service'

Karen McIsaac, a spokeswoman for the Calgary-based airline, says Swoop provides travellers with "a la carte service" where they pay a low base fare and add on features such as a checked bag for a fee.

She says the airline has specifically designed the self-booking website and mobile app to be extremely clear around what is provided in the fare and what the optional fees and added features entail.

But Lukacs, the Halifax-based founder of the independent non-profit organization Air Passenger Rights, calls the airline's approach "deceptive."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us