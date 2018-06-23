Parks Canada wants your thoughts on the future of Sunshine Village

Parks Canada has launched a 60-day public review and comment period to get feedback on what it calls new site guidelines for Sunshine Village in Banff National Park.

It says those comments are part of a broader plan to help steer future operations and development plans at national park ski areas.

Sheila Luey with Parks Canada says the guidelines will address issues ranging from land use to future development and environmental stewardship at the ski resort.

"It's important to make sure that we get it right in terms of how we go forward, that ski areas are operating in a way that the ecological integrity of the park is maintained," Luey told CBC News.

It is also looking at parking challenges. The resort is approved for up to six thousand skiers per day but the lot is designed for less.

Parkade, parking terrace, lot expansion on the table

Parks Canada is considering proposals like a parkade and a parking terrace to increase capacity. The resort is also recommending options like a parking lot expansion and some satellite lots.

Peter Zimmerman with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society says it's important Parks Canada is transparent and protects the ecological integrity of the area through this process.

"The use of the park is going up all the time, so that is an issue that has to be addressed," he said.

New guidelines scheduled for 2020

Parks Canada says it hopes to approve the final guidelines by winter and says they will be implemented at Sunshine when the lease comes up for renewal in 2020.

Sunshine Resort chief operating officer Dave Riley says they've been working closely with Parks Canada on the guidelines.

"This plan is intended to supply the facilities that are necessary to create a world class experience while protecting the environmental integrity of the resort and the area," Riley said.

The public can provide comments at talkwithparks.ca.