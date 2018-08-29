Parks Canada starts work to save 2nd highest structure in Canada

Parks Canada says work has begun to stabilize the historic Abbott Pass hut.

The 96-year-old structure is the second highest in Canada, perched on a narrow ridge directly on the border of British Columbia and Alberta.

Erosion on the Alberta side, where once permanent ice and snow has melted, forced Parks Canada and the Alpine Club of Canada to close the hut on Aug. 10.

Kate Hurley took this photo on a recent trip to Abbot Pass Hut. The terrain erosion near the base of the hut is raising concerns. (Kate Hurley/pronetowandering.com)

In a news release, Parks Canada said "work includes the installation of rock anchors and netting to help secure the underlying bedrock and slope."

Parks Canada says it's committed to saving the hut, which can sleep 24 people at a time, but doesn't know when it will be reopened.