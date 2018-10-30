Parking woes continue as opening of Foothills hospital main parkade delayed

The opening of the long-awaited new main parkade at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre will almost certainly be delayed until after the spring of 2019 due to construction problems.

The four-level structure, which will house 2,000 parking stalls, had been on track to open ahead of schedule — in the fall of 2018 — but problems with the asphalt surface were discovered during routine inspections.

Now Alberta Health Services officials say a 2018 opening is "very unlikely."

"We just have some problems with the quality of the application of the asphalt on all of the levels of the parkade, which means that we won't be able to open until those problems are rectified," said Michael Suddes, site director for the Foothills Medical Centre.

According to AHS, the asphalt wasn't laid properly and that has led to an uneven surface and problems with water pooling. Construction crews are running out of time to get it poured again before winter and that work will likely have to wait until spring.

"We're sorry, it looks like we won't be able to open in 2018," said Suddes. "We're working really closely with the contractor on those problems.… So we'll be looking at a 2019 opening."

More frustration for patients, families

Don Kuntz drives his wife into Calgary from Arrowwood every two weeks for chemotherapy treatments at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre. The village is about 100 kilometres southeast of the city.

The dance to find parking and the jaunt back and forth to avoid tickets has become routine for the couple.

"Oh, it's been terrible," said Kuntz, who drops off his wife and drives around nearby residential streets looking for parking. Then he walks back four or five times a day to move his car every two hours.

Don Kuntz takes his wife to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre every second week for chemotherapy treatments. The routine involves dropping her off, driving through residential streets looking for parking, and returning every two hours to move his vehicle so he doesn't get a ticket. (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

News of the construction problems comes as a surprise to Kuntz.

"Oh boy, that's going to delay it some more yet. I've been walking back and forth for a long time now. And if that's what it takes, that's what it takes. But it's been a lot of work."

According to Kuntz, the parking situation comes up in conversation with other patients from time to time.

"They're a little frustrated, too. [Staff] also tell you when you're making your appointments, allow yourself another half an hour to find parking because parking over here is just difficult. It's been a real problem."

Jeanne Mosca has had several surgeries in the past few years and often has medical appointments at Foothills hospital.

"We were away for a couple weeks and I was hoping [the parkade] would be open when we got back," she said.

"But it's not. I'm sure a lot of people are going to be very disappointed with that news."

Jeanne Mosca goes to Foothills hospital regularly and says that while the delayed opening will be a hardship for some patients and visitors, she understands the construction needs to be done right. (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

Mosca said that when she's with her husband, he drops her off or she parks at her nearby church. But she knows not everyone is quite so lucky.

"Although it's a hardship for a lot of people … you can't really do anything about it. You just have to carry on and fix it. You have to get it done and you have to get it done right," said Mosca.

Meanwhile, Suddes said all staff and physicians were notified about the delay on Monday and will continue to receive regular updates.

While he couldn't say exactly when in 2019 the parkade will open, he said officials are working to ensure all other parts of construction are complete so once the asphalt is reapplied in the spring, the centre parkade can open as soon as possible.

According to Suddes, even with the construction problems, the parkade remains on budget — at an estimated $68 million.

He's asking visitors and patients who plan to park on site to check the website ahead of time so they can determine the best entrance and parkades to use.