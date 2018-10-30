Parking woes continue as opening of Foothills hospital main parkade delayed
Alberta Health Services found asphalt problems on all four levels
The opening of the long-awaited new main parkade at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre will almost certainly be delayed until after the spring of 2019 due to construction problems.
The four-level structure, which will house 2,000 parking stalls, had been on track to open ahead of schedule — in the fall of 2018 — but problems with the asphalt surface were discovered during routine inspections.
Now Alberta Health Services officials say a 2018 opening is "very unlikely."
- Foothills hospital parkade on track to open earlier than expected
- Parking at Calgary's Foothills hospital 'chaotic' due to construction
"We just have some problems with the quality of the application of the asphalt on all of the levels of the parkade, which means that we won't be able to open until those problems are rectified," said Michael Suddes, site director for the Foothills Medical Centre.
According to AHS, the asphalt wasn't laid properly and that has led to an uneven surface and problems with water pooling. Construction crews are running out of time to get it poured again before winter and that work will likely have to wait until spring.
"We're sorry, it looks like we won't be able to open in 2018," said Suddes. "We're working really closely with the contractor on those problems.… So we'll be looking at a 2019 opening."
More frustration for patients, families
Don Kuntz drives his wife into Calgary from Arrowwood every two weeks for chemotherapy treatments at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre. The village is about 100 kilometres southeast of the city.
The dance to find parking and the jaunt back and forth to avoid tickets has become routine for the couple.
"Oh, it's been terrible," said Kuntz, who drops off his wife and drives around nearby residential streets looking for parking. Then he walks back four or five times a day to move his car every two hours.
News of the construction problems comes as a surprise to Kuntz.
"Oh boy, that's going to delay it some more yet. I've been walking back and forth for a long time now. And if that's what it takes, that's what it takes. But it's been a lot of work."
According to Kuntz, the parking situation comes up in conversation with other patients from time to time.
"They're a little frustrated, too. [Staff] also tell you when you're making your appointments, allow yourself another half an hour to find parking because parking over here is just difficult. It's been a real problem."
Jeanne Mosca has had several surgeries in the past few years and often has medical appointments at Foothills hospital.
"We were away for a couple weeks and I was hoping [the parkade] would be open when we got back," she said.
"But it's not. I'm sure a lot of people are going to be very disappointed with that news."
Mosca said that when she's with her husband, he drops her off or she parks at her nearby church. But she knows not everyone is quite so lucky.
"Although it's a hardship for a lot of people … you can't really do anything about it. You just have to carry on and fix it. You have to get it done and you have to get it done right," said Mosca.
Meanwhile, Suddes said all staff and physicians were notified about the delay on Monday and will continue to receive regular updates.
While he couldn't say exactly when in 2019 the parkade will open, he said officials are working to ensure all other parts of construction are complete so once the asphalt is reapplied in the spring, the centre parkade can open as soon as possible.
According to Suddes, even with the construction problems, the parkade remains on budget — at an estimated $68 million.
He's asking visitors and patients who plan to park on site to check the website ahead of time so they can determine the best entrance and parkades to use.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Library windows offer patrons opportunity to create lasting legacy
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Insurance adjuster tries to boot breastfeeding mom from meeting
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.