The 9th annual POW! Parade of Wonders takes over Stephen Avenue as Calgary Expo weekend begins

We've got all the action! Join hosts Loren McGinnis, Jenny Howe and Anis Heydari as the ninth annual POW! Parade of Wonders takes over Stephen Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Catch the sights and sounds and the live interviews with people taking part in the kickoff of the Calgary Expo, the city's annual fan convention. We'll also have live coverage of the opening ceremonies from Olympic Plaza.

It's the largest pop culture parade in Canada. And it's right here in Calgary.

The ninth annual POW! Parade of Wonders is scheduled to depart from Eight Avenue and Eighth Street S.W. at 10:30 a.m. Friday, marking the start of Calgary Expo weekend.

The annual convention draws tens of thousands of fans each year, celebrating their favourite superhero, fantasy or sci-fi character.

It's the first parade since 2019, after several years of pandemic restrictions and a major snowstorm last year. Several thousand people are expected to parade along Stephen Avenue.

"It's a public celebration of pop culture, creativity and community, which allows all Calgarians and visitors of any age and demographic to register at no cost with the sole condition that they're wearing a costume," said parade producer Allison Moore.

"It's just an incredible thing to experience as a spectator or as a cosplayer."

In 2019, the parade drew nearly 5,000 participants and 15,000 spectators.

With a clear forecast, Alex Kingcott, publicist for the Calgary Expo and the POW! Parade of Wonders, said they're expecting to see similar numbers this year.

"We can safely say that we're the largest pop culture parade in Canada," she said.

"We went from pitching to celebrity guests: 'Hey, I don't suppose you'd want to fly in a night early and sit in a car and maybe drive through a parade?' to people asking to have it put in their schedule. So we're pretty proud of that and how it's grown in popularity, not only in our company and in the city, but in our larger industry as well."

Vendors at the Calgary Expo sell comic books, toys and art, among other things. (Submitted by Alex Kingcott)

The parade moves in a procession along Stephen Avenue, taking about 30 minutes. It's followed by an opening ceremony at Olympic Plaza. Spectators can watch from anywhere along the route, or they can sit in the bleachers near First Street S.W.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek will lead the march as the parade marshal.

Several celebrities are also expected to take part. Their names aren't released ahead of time, but Kingcott did say Lou Ferrigno — the original Hulk — would be returning this year. Jonathan Frakes and Danny Trejo are also expected to make appearances throughout the weekend.

With the parade back after its three-year hiatus, Kingcott said they've also planned some special surprises for the opening ceremonies.

"We have been waiting many years to pull it off. Hopefully it goes off without a hitch, and it is all in honour of coming back after so many years away."

The Sentry Box has a massive collection of games. In the top right corner of the photo, a customer's Blood Angel outfit from a previous parade hangs beside a Darth Vader costume. (The Sentry Box)

Sci-fi staying power

Gordon Johansen, owner of The Sentry Box, a tabletop gaming store in Calgary, said he always sees a massive influx of customers during Calgary Expo weekend.

As for why the event seems to be so popular, Johansen said it seems like more people are comfortable expressing themselves.

"I mean, when I started playing D&D back in '74, we did not tell anybody that we were out killing goblins the night before," he said.

"Now it's much more popular, but the atmosphere is still one of inclusivity … because we were always a little bit on the outside anyway."

Batman takes part in the 2019 POW! Parade of Wonder. (Submitted by Alex Kingcott)

Anthony Camara, a literature professor at the University of Calgary who specializes in science fiction, said the escapism element is another part of the continued popularity of the genre.

The stories encourage people to think about different possibilities, he said, in terms of what the world could look like.

"How it could possibly be more equitable and more fair," he said.

"Maybe also some of these narratives think about darker sorts of possibilities where the world is headed if certain trends don't improve but just end up exacerbating."

Celebration of 'geeks'

Fans' continued passion also translates into a boost for the city.

Jeff Hessel, senior vice-president of marketing with Tourism Calgary, says the expo is one of the most impactful events on the city's economy.

"People are staying in hotels, they're going to our restaurants.… There's lots of great spending that takes place at the expo," he said.

"You see organizations and businesses decorating their windows, you see specials at bars and at restaurants, which really makes for a wonderful experience when people come to the city."

Marty McFly cosplayers take part in a Back to the Future reunion at a previous Calgary Expo. (Submitted by Alex Kingcott)

Anyone is welcome to show up and join the parade during setup, whether they find a similar group or march as an individual. Or, people can take in the spectacle from the sidelines.

Moore said one of this year's most popular themes is The Last of Us, the post-apocalyptic drama shot in Alberta.

There are also some great "vintage" references, she said, to decades-old shows.

For Kingcott, the event is a celebration.

"Geek, nerd, we're here for it and and we wear it proudly," she said.

"There are a lot of alter egos operating in our city, and this is the one day a year where you're allowed to really celebrate them."