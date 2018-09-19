Pakistani-Calgarians raise funds to fight 'water crisis' in their home country

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the unusual step of asking expats around the world, including Pakistanis in Calgary, to contribute to the funding of two multi-billion-dollar water projects in that country.

Pakistan is facing a major water shortage that's expected to reach crisis point by 2025, as well as a huge debt crisis.

It wants citizens and expats to donate to a fund, set up by the country's top judge, to build the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams in northern Pakistan.

Pakistanis in Calgary have already raised thousands of dollars for the fund and expect to raise hundreds of thousands more in the coming months.

Pakistan's water shortage

"Pakistan is facing a water crisis and also a power crisis and I think it's the right time to take action," said Hafeez Malik, a supporter of Khan's in Calgary.

"We're planning to raise at least one million dollars."

Hafeez Malik says he hopes to raise $1 million in Alberta, which would be sent to a government fund in Pakistan to help that country tackle a serious water shortage by building two new dam projects. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Khan, the former cricket star turned politician, urged expats to get involved in tackling the country's water scarcity issue in a televised address this month.

"Pakistan obviously is not a hugely rich country so the government is contributing and the prime minister is asking everyone overseas to contribute," said Shan Ali. "So they can address this huge, huge issue for 200 million Pakistanis."

Khan was elected on an anti-corruption platform and has a history of raising money and completing ambitious projects including cancer hospitals and universities. There are critics of the idea of asking the public to fund the dam projects but also many who are more than happy to donate.

"I'm very passionate about Pakistan because I was born there. I've been living in Canada almost 20 years but my parents still live in Pakistan and I have much love for that country," said Hafeez Malik.

"The prime minister asked for $1,000 but that's just a figure. There's people spending millions and there are people who can spend less if they want to, but at least they can help," Mailk said.

Shan Ali supports Imran Khan’s appeal to build two huge dams in northern Pakistan. Ali says Pakistan faces severe drought as soon as 2025 if no action is taken. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"It is good for all the generations for the new generations, we are really hopefully because Khan has the courage and he proved that he did it in the past too so we are really hopeful," said Saqib Qureshi.

Though much of the fundraising is being driven by Khan supporters, they say the appeal and the projects go beyond party politics.

"This is for every single Pakistani, whichever party they belong. It's not based on the party, it's for the whole of Pakistan. All Pakistanis come together for one cause, it's not a political issue this is an issue for our generation and the future," said Calgarian Pakistani Sajid Majeed.

"We are connecting to people and different groups in the community all around the city. It's a big fundraising project, not just in Canada but around the world," said Naseer Nadeel.

Hafeez Malik says there are plans to host a major fundraising event in northeast Calgary in the coming months.