Close call at Sylvan Lake after strong winds send paddle board flying

A Red Deer, Alta., resident is counting his lucky stars after a close call during some windy weather last weekend.

Al Sim said he was out on a boat on Sylvan Lake on July 27 when the wind picked up and his group decided to head back to shore.

"All of a sudden the winds came up and got real nasty. When the storms come up here you gotta get off the lake quick because you never know how bad it will be," he said.

He got to dry land safely but shortly after decided to walk back to the lake to capture a video of the 95 km/h winds tossing his boat and the dock.

"As I'm walking across the lawn, a big blast of sand came up off the beach which is a good thing, which made me turn my head. And then the paddle board which was on the beach just came flying out of nowhere and hit me in the back of the head," he said. "I turned my head, thank goodness, or I would have taken it right in the face."

Sim wasn't hurt, but it was a close call.

The 40-lb., fibreglass board continued flying into the side of the house, where it broke a stainless steel foot washer off the side.

"A lot of luck was involved that it didn't hit me elsewhere."

Sylvan Lake has been the site of some wild weather this week, with toonie-sized hail and even funnel clouds threatening the summer skies.