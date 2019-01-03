It was something Rahamatullah Siddique and his family noticed when his mother was in hospital, dying of cancer — how some patients, many of them also facing terminal illnesses, were alone and could use a bit of companionship and a few basic supplies.

After all, it was his mother who taught him to help others and try to give back to the community.

Siddique's mother, Frances, died of ovarian cancer in 2012 and it wasn't long after that he and some others came up with an idea to help patients facing a similar outlook.

"We talked to people who were there with [my mother] and they had nobody to even come visit them because their family was either away in another place or they were just unable. So, we're like OK, we should get people to come visit," he said.

After a number of obstacles, a small team of volunteers was put together in 2017 to visit patients at the Foothills Medical Centre under a program they're calling 'Oumi,' an Arabic word that means 'my mother.'

Siddique says it's dedicated to his mother and to Hussin Elrafie, another woman who died of cancer five years ago at the age of 50.

Amanda Parnell was diagnosed with breast cancer and received a 'chemo care pack' from the Oumi group of volunteers in 2017. (Amanda Parnell)

Elrafie's daughter, Fatima, is a make-up artist who has been helping burn victims improve their self images.

"It's definitely challenging," she says. "My role [is], to kind of go over there, consult with some of the patients, see what we can do for them, what's safe to use what's not safe to use and kind of just rebuild their confidence," said Elrafie.

"Even when they're talking about it you can tell that they're struggling to talk about it, too, because their appearance has completely changed. I mean, some of them have very minor things and some of them, their entire face has changed, so it can be really hard.

"The more you talk with them and bond with them and the more you kind of give them assurance that we can help out with that and we can rebuild that confidence, it just kind of puts a smile on my face because it's making them feel a lot happier too," Elrafie said.

Chemo care packages

For cancer patients, the group puts together what it calls chemo care packages that include a few modest supplies, such as slippers, blankets and candies that help take away the metallic taste left behind in patients' mouths after chemotherapy treatment.

Siddique estimates about 500 packages have gone out. The group also offers meals for families dealing with a serious illness.

Amanda Parnell was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and received a care package after her surgery and during chemotherapy treatments, which started in September 2017. She says all of the items meant a lot, such as the water bottle, lip balm and a head scarf for when she lost her hair.

"It's amazing," she said.

"It's really awesome that they reach out and help people, because it can get pretty dark when you get that diagnosis and get told that information and it's just nice to know that people are there rooting for you," said Parnell.

It took time to get the group up and running — all of the volunteers had to be screened, approved and registered by Alberta Health Services. That was followed by some training and a commitment to a certain number of shifts.

"For us to say, listen give us a schedule of when you can do this and have the patients to get through us to go through all the screening and training processes that kind of really filtered people out. So that was another one but now we have an awesome team, I would say about 20 to 25 people, who are ready to go," said Siddique.

Volunteers help put together blankets, slippers and other supplies for patients who are being treated for cancer and other medical issues. (Oumi)

A small group of university students also pitches in, visiting patients during a break in their classes.

Aya Ebdalla, who's in charge of recruiting students on campus, says it's not easy convincing them to stay on because the work is so difficult. It can take an emotional toll. But she says it's also rewarding.

She recently met an elderly patient who doesn't have any family in Calgary. She noticed that he spoke Arabic and soon made a connection.

"I right away spoke to him in Arabic and his entire demeanour changed," said Ebdalla. "He loves to talk about his village and what he used to do when he was younger," she said.

Anyone can access program

Anyone, regardless of faith or religious belief, can access services through the program. Many of the details can be found on the Own It Canada website.

The goal is to expand beyond Foothills Medical Centre to other hospitals in the city and possibly across the country.

"I personally would love to see this program go nationwide. Obviously that's probably more of a five-year goal or a 10-year goal, but for right now we want to spread all throughout Calgary hospitals, hospices, local communities," said Siddique.

"Right now we've started and we're hoping to grow and grow and just take it from there."

Bryan Labby is an enterprise reporter with CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can reach him at bryan.labby@cbc.ca or on Twitter at @CBCBryan.