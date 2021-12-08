Opioid-related emergency medical calls spike in Alberta's biggest cities

Alberta's public health agency is alerting the public about a sharp rise in opioid-related emergency medical calls in the province's two major cities.

Emergency medical services responded to 140 opioid-related calls in Edmonton and 85 in Calgary from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

Alberta Health Services says that is "higher-than-average" and notes it is working with local agencies to understand the circumstances and what immediate supports are needed.

Over the last month, AHS says EMS responded to between 57 and 112 calls a week in Edmonton and between 44 and 58 in Calgary.

They are urging anyone who is using drugs to not use alone, have naloxone on hand and to access available supports, such as supervised drug-use sites, in their area.

"We recommend that if you're concerned about yourself or anyone else that you might be aware of that is using opioids, or is dealing with an addiction problem, to have [a naloxone kit] with you," said EMS Spokesman Stuart Brideaux.

"Even if you are not comfortable administering it, if there's a kit at hand that somebody else may be able to use, it could be the life saving thing in that moment," he said.

Alberta is on track to record its deadliest year on record for drug poisoning deaths with more than 1,000 fatalities between January and August this year.