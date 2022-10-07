This column is an opinion piece written by James Johnson, a policy consultant and former aide to then-Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

Danielle Smith's start as premier has not been smooth. Recent polls confirm it.

It's been far from a Hawaiian honeymoon, but not nearly as rocky a trip as former premier Jason Kenney's "Aloha-gate" turbulence over Christmas of 2020.

Everyone needs to take a breath.

It's six months until the election. Five months ago, Smith wasn't even the front-runner for the UCP leadership, and she's been premier for six weeks. For four of those, her hands were tied by rules which limited government activity during her byelection.

She's just getting started.

Smith is whip-smart, hard-working — and on her best day, the most effective communicator in Alberta politics. You cannot count her out.

She's stumbled because it seems like she never stopped campaigning for UCP leader. Continued emphasis on Ottawa and COVID have left people wondering if she knows she's won. Her victory speech did her no favours here.

To me, it's clear what she's doing. She knows she won and how she did it. She's got some political bills to pay and she's going to honour them.

Bills to pay, bills to pass

As she did in her Wildrose days, she leveraged a group of outsiders and their grievances to quickly gain political power.

She'll serve up much red meat in her legislative agenda next week, to get her base salivating and her opponents seething.

A populist Sovereignty Act and human rights protection for people who refuse COVID vaccines have haters convinced Smith will march her UCP caucus into the legislature as if they're re-enacting the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, complete with Viking hats and war paint, waiving a cocktail napkin scrawled with the word "sovereignty."

I'm betting on the opposite. Her Sovereignty Act will more likely be a mundane piece of legislation in line with Canada's Constitution, precisely what she's indicated for months for those who've listened.

Smith has already smoothed some of the act's rougher separatist edges. She has a new name for her keystone legislation: the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

It sounds far from chaotic, and closer to something like the Alberta NDP's own 2018 "turn off the taps" legislation, which threatened to choke off oil supply if British Columbia didn't play nice on pipelines. This could leave her opponents placed on the horns of a dilemma, Viking or otherwise.

Smith will frame the legislation by asking the NDP: are you with Alberta or are you with Ottawa? Should Alberta have the same federal wiggle room as Quebec? Rachel Notley's side should be wary.

What if Smith's rebranded Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act is no more provocative than Rachel Notley's own 'turn off the taps' bill, but also serves to chasten Justin Trudeau's government? (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

The Sovereignty Act hasn't even been tabled and Smith already claims it's having effect in Ottawa, home to the other half of her "Notley-Trudeau alliance."

At the climate summit in Egypt, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault refused to support a complete phaseout of oil and gas development. This likely has more to do with the precarious energy situation in Europe than a premier in Alberta, though Smith has taken credit.

If her strategy provides six months of a chastened federal government, she'll have silenced critics and cleared a path to victory in 2023. Smith will weather the Great Sovereignty Storm.

Smith has an incredible ability to maintain focus in turbulent times. This was fully displayed during the UCP's leadership debate in July.

Her opponents were given the choice of whom to debate and they chose her again and again, bombarding her over her past comments. She brushed it all off with a smile.

She's learning the value of message discipline. Saying less means more to voters and it gives your opponents fewer opportunities to twist your words.

With about two decades in the media, she has a lot of words to twist. This week, she admitted to having controversial opinions in the past, without specifically apologizing. In our polarized world, I don't think this attempted inoculation will work, but she's ready to take the sting out of it.

Her libertarian nature means she's not the typical conservative. She's for net zero. The constant anti-union rhetoric of Kenney's UCP? Gone. She will make a few bold moves that break with the conservative establishment and confuse her opponents.

Turn on the money taps

Her affordability package goes against her fiscal conservative grain, including monthly cheques for seniors and families, increased support for those on disability benefits, and funds for low-income transit passes. This is the stuff of a moderated libertarian who wants to win the next election.

May's election is currently Smith's to lose. But to her advantage, Albertans are mad at Ottawa and want to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic. She has a substantial budget surplus to put her vision to work.

Smith will still deliver a Sovereignty Act for the UCP base that supported it, but expect a tamer piece of legislation than her loud critics have predicted. (CBC)

If Smith can ease up on the inflammatory rhetoric, serving up what Albertans want to see and hear from a leader, I have no doubt that she can win the next election.

Populism is a bit like swearing. It's more effective, and easier to stomach, in moderation. Too much too often and it loses its power.

Albertans are looking for more reasonable, lighter fare from her. More needs and fewer wants, less political red meat, and more the political version of fruits and vegetables.

Even the Vikings learned to make peace with fish and lingonberries. Maybe the UCP can too.