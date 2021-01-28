Salmon product sold in Alberta recalled due to possible Listeria risk

Salmon produced by Orca Specialty Foods Ltd. are being recalled due to possible risk of Listeria, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a warning issued Wednesday.

The products were sold in retail stores in Alberta and possibly nationally, the agency said.

There have not been any illnesses related to the consumption of the product.

The recalled product is the One Ocean brand sliced smoked wild sockeye salmon, sold in 300 gram packages, with a UPC number of 6 25984 00005 3.

The recall was triggered by a CFIA inspection, the agency said, adding that it's conducting a food safety investigation which could lead to further product recalls.

The agency warned that food contaminated with Listeria might not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk," the agency's warning read.

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

