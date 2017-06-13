Calgary to Banff, Canmore bus service renewed for summer 2019

Bus service will once again be up and running between Calgary and the Bow Valley this summer.

Every weekend and holiday Monday, starting May 18, travellers will be able to take On-It Regional Transit from Calgary to Banff or Canmore.

The bus route, which began in 2017, is also introducing a Friday evening trip starting June 28.

And passengers will now be able to bring their bikes along for the ride if they reserve in advance.

Banff tourism officials have said the service brought 12,000 visitors to the region last summer.

Tickets include free transfers to Roam transit, which goes to destinations like the Banff Gondola, the Cave and Basin and Lake Minnewanka.

Roam also has three new routes this year: express and scenic routes to Lake Louise, and a route to Johnston Canyon.

"There are many great ways to explore Banff National Park where you don't have to worry about parking," said Banff visitor experience manager Greg Danchuk in a release.

One-way tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.