Safeguards in place to make sure people don't vote twice on Olympic plebiscite

The returning officer for the Nov. 13 plebiscite — which will ask Calgarians whether or not the city should bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games — says there are safeguards in place to ensure people don't vote twice.

Laura Kennedy said, for example if someone requests a mail-in ballot and shows up on the day of the plebiscite to vote, they'll be caught.

"If a person requests a mail-in ballot, it will be processed and returned to them, but on vote day … we'll have a list of all people who requested a mail-in ballot and scrutineers will have access to that list to observe, to see the names on that list to ensure that person doesn't vote twice," she said.

"It's scrutineers responsibility to challenge a voter from voting twice."

Kennedy said it's an offence under provincial law to make a false statement in order to obtain a ballot or to knowingly vote if actually ineligible.

Calgarians unable to vote on the day can request a mail-in ballot through the city's website or visit the city's election office to pick one up.

Ballots will be couriered out within 48 hours of the request being processed and must be returned to the city by 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

Voters will be asked: Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

They can choose between "I am for Calgary hosting" or "I am against Calgary hosting," as the two possible answers.

The plebiscite is non-binding.

Voters can also vote early during the advance vote on Nov. 6 and 7. A list of polling stations is available on the city's website.

With files from Scott Dippel.