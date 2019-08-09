Too much poo in the pool has province wading into city's business

The provincial health authority says there's too much poo in the wading pool at Calgary's Olympic Plaza, while the city says wait until Monday for more info.

Alberta Health Services issued a notice of closure order on Wednesday after samples taken on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 really stank.

One test showed almost seven times the allowable count of coliform-forming units per millilitre of water.

Two tests made the province uncomfortable with the wading pool's hygiene. (Rebecca Kelly/CBC)

The province wants the pool closed until the problem is flushed.

A city spokesperson says give us the weekend to get our ducks in a row.

"We should have an update on Monday on when it will reopen," Kaila Lagran said in an email on Friday.